Insider Selling: 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $19,274.00 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $19,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,315 shares in the company, valued at $626,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

23andMe Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ME opened at $0.48 on Monday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 210.48% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

