Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $6,074,946.24 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 45,984 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $6,074,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

