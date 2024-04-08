Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $313,945.01 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $469,280.79.

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $786,840.60.

Shares of FLYW opened at $23.23 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.08, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

