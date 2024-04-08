Insider Selling: Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$157,200.00 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total transaction of C$157,200.00.

Chandra Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$76,968.00.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE HWX opened at C$8.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$5.76 and a one year high of C$8.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.89.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7601586 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Headwater Exploration

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.