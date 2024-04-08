Insider Selling: InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Sells $66,943.23 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IDCC opened at $95.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in InterDigital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in InterDigital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

