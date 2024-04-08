Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $205,757.20 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,578,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65.

On Monday, March 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $205,071.96.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Get Our Latest Report on JNPR

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.