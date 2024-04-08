Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells C$457,000.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$30.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$828.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4898551 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. CIBC raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.13.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

