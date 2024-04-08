Insider Selling: Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Sells $27,596.40 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,310,000 after acquiring an additional 700,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

