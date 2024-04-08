Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Sells $172,875.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $172,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,729 shares in the company, valued at $24,643,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,611.20.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $350,229.96.

Vita Coco Trading Up 2.1 %

COCO stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COCO. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $113,931,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after acquiring an additional 189,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after acquiring an additional 228,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Vita Coco by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,042,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,151,000 after acquiring an additional 304,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

