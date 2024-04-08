Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $196,248.68 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $196,248.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,038.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $207,094.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $63.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile



Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

