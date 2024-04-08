Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 346,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 7,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

