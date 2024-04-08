Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.