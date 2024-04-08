International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,968 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $59,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

MSI opened at $352.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

