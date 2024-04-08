International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $61.73 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 663.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264,727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $61,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

