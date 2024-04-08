International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $47.47 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 196,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,469,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $254.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

