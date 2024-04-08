International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,613,882 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 1,550.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613,882 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 21.75% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $48,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $231.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

