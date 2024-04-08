International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 372,386 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3,923.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $52,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $141.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.01. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $152.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

