Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lessened by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $388.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.04 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.50.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

