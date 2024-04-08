Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Holdings Raised by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 372.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 790,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPV opened at $10.06 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,342 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $115,801.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,826,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,857,492.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,117 shares of company stock valued at $530,337.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

