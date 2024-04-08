Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,955,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.