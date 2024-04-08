Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Invitae by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Invitae by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

