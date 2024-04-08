Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) vs. Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Iris Energy has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iris Energy and Magic Empire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 4.95 -$171.87 million N/A N/A Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 9.07 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and Magic Empire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Free Report)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.