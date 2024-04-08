iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

