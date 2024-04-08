iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $413,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV opened at $520.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

