iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

