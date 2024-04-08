iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $176.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

