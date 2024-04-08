iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.31 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

