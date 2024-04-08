iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5,065.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,926 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $51,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $57.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.