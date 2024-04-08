Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $140.47 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,483 shares of company stock valued at $10,961,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

