Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $170.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.40. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.