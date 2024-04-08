Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,954,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,215,000 after buying an additional 313,334 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $147.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

