Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider Purchases C$269,090.00 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$269,090.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 49,600 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$119,040.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 26,900 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$62,886.82.

On Wednesday, March 20th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 73,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$163,118.55.

On Wednesday, March 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 133,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$292,846.62.

On Wednesday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,920.00.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

JAG opened at C$2.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$210.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.83.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

