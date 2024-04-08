Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.32% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 494,008 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 69,617 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSMD opened at $68.43 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $70.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

