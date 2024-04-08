JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Nomura

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Nomura from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.07.

NASDAQ JD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 2,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after buying an additional 6,168,384 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $114,009,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

