Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a "hold" rating and a $130.00 price target on the transportation company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a "sector outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.71.

NYSE CNI opened at $129.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

