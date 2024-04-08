Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.30 on Monday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

