Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 200 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $19,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,835,171.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glaukos Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $96.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

