JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $28.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.07.

JD.com Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after buying an additional 3,482,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JD.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,384 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

