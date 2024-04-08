JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI opened at $57.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.