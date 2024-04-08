Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $485.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.80.

NYSE:GS opened at $408.07 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 180,674 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

