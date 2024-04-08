Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Price Target to $14.00

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

FFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

FFIC stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 197,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 144,279 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,048,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

