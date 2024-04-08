Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target to $11.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

