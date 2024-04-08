Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stake Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 379.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $4,257,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,931,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,408,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,788,920. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

