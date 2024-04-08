Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Kennametal worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kennametal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after buying an additional 349,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,345 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.8 %

KMT stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.78. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

