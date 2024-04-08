Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $117.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 31.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

