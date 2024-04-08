Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of LGI stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

