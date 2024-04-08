Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of LGI stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
