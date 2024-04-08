Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $15.86 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

