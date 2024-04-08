Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $15.86 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
