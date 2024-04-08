Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,007,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.16% of Lemonade worth $58,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lemonade by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 98.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 278,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lemonade by 128.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 205,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 184,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMND opened at $16.73 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

