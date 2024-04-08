Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 350.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LXRX opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $507.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. Analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

