Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Lowered by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,901 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Littelfuse worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.0 %

LFUS stock opened at $236.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.53. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

